Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi On August 30 Or 31? Know The Date And Timings – Watch Video

The festival honours purity & sanctity of sibling relationship. This year, Rakhi falls on August 30, Wednesday. Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi & it's rituals will begin after 9:01 pm after Bhadra end time. Watch video.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Raksha Bandhan/Rakhi is celebrated on the full moon day of Shravan month. ‘Raksha’ means protection & ‘Badhan’ means bond. On the auspicious day, sisters tie colorful Rakhis around their brothers’ wrist. The festival honours purity & sanctity of sibling relationship. This year, Rakhi falls on August 30, Wednesday. Shubh Muhurat to tie Rakhi & it’s rituals will begin after 9:01 pm after Bhadra end time. Watch video.

