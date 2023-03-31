Home

Video Gallery

Rakul Preet Oozes Uber-Cool Chic Vibes In Casuals, Yami Gautam Turns Heads With Her Effortless Style

Rakul Preet Oozes Uber-Cool Chic Vibes In Casuals, Yami Gautam Turns Heads With Her Effortless Style

The paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at different locations in Mumbai. Celebrities including Sharvari Wagh, Navya Naveli Nanda, Pragya Jaiswal, Tara Sutaria, and others were spotted as they stepped out in the city looking their usual best.

\Actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most loved and talented actresses of her generation. Despite Bollywood keeping on her toes, The actress does not shy away from pursuing projects down south. On the other hand, Yami Gautam steals all the limelight in a chick classy dress. Watch Video