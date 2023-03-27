Home

Video Gallery

Ram Charan Birthday: RRR To Rangasthalam, Most Notable On-Screen Performances Of South Superstar | Watch Video

Ram Charan Birthday: RRR To Rangasthalam, Most Notable On-Screen Performances Of South Superstar | Watch Video

Magadheera star has given several record breaking films in his career span so far. So let's take a look at ram Charan's blockbuster hits. Watch list in the film.

Ram Charan Birthday: South superstar Ran Charan is celebrating his 38th birthday today. He made his acting debut with the Telugu film Chirutha directed by Puri Jaggannadh. After which he gave series of blockbuster films which made him with hearts if audience worldwide. The actor along with Jr NTR recently bagged best original song award for the song Naatu Naatu from RRR which gave him massive popularity globally. Well, the Magadheera star has given several record breaking films in his career span so far. So let’s take a look at ram Charan’s blockbuster hits. Watch list in the film.