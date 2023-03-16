Home

Video Gallery

Ram Charan Car Collection: RRR Actor Owns Some Most Expensive Cars, Checkout His Swanky Car Collection | Watch Video

Ram Charan Car Collection: RRR Actor Owns Some Most Expensive Cars, Checkout His Swanky Car Collection | Watch Video

The RRR actor Ram Charan has the most expensive cars in his garage. So let's take a look at Ram Charan's luxurious car collection. Well, one of the most prized possession of Ram Charan is a Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs. 9.57 crore. Watch video to know more.

Ram Charan Car Collection: After bagging best original song award for Naatu Naatu from the film RRR at the 95th academy awards, South Indian mega star Ram Charan, has been making headlines everyday. All of us know that Ram Charan is one of the highest highest paid stars in South film fraternity. He has acted in big films like Magadheera, Yevadu Rangasthalam and many more. Reportedly his net worth is Rs 1,370 crores The actor’s monthly income is over Rs 3 crore and his yearly income is estimated at over Rs 30 crore. It is said that he charges around Rs 15 crore per movie. The RRR actor has also the most expensive cars in his garage. So let’s take a look at Ram Charan’s luxurious car collection. Well, one of the most prized possession of Ram Charan is a Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs. 9.57 crore. Watch video to know more.