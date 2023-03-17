Home

“Naatu Naatu has become the song of the country” Says Actor Ram Charan- Watch Video

Actor Ram Charan and his wife returned to India on March 17. Talking to the media persons, Ram Charan said that ‘Naatu Naatu’ has become the song of the country. “I am very happy. We would like to thank Chandrabose, MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli should be proud because of him we went to the red carpet and came back winning an Oscar. Today ‘Naatu Naatu’ has become the song of the country,” he said.