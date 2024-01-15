Home

Video Gallery

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritius to celebrate Diwali on January 22

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritius to celebrate Diwali on January 22

On Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya on January 22, Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of Mauritius said, "...It's a big ...

On Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya on January 22, Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of Mauritius said, “…It’s a big event. Lord Ram is coming back again. So I think this is a great event not only for India but also for the people of Mauritius and they are very much keen and willing to follow this ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Trending Now

You may like to read