Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritius to celebrate Diwali on January 22

On Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya on January 22, Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of Mauritius said, "...It's a big ...

Published: January 15, 2024 11:40 PM IST

By Video Desk

On Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya on January 22, Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of Mauritius said, “…It’s a big event. Lord Ram is coming back again. So I think this is a great event not only for India but also for the people of Mauritius and they are very much keen and willing to follow this ‘Pran Pratishtha’

