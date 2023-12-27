By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ram Mandir: Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Intl Airport ready for operations
Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Intl Airport being built in Ayodhya has reached its final stages of construction. UP Deputy CM KP Maurya inspected Ayodhya International Airport. The airport will be suitable for day, night operations as well as during low visibility conditions of more than 550m.