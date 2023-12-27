Home

Video Gallery

Ram Mandir: Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Intl Airport ready for operations

Ram Mandir: Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Intl Airport ready for operations

Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Intl Airport being built in Ayodhya has reached its final stages of construction. UP Deputy CM ...

Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Intl Airport being built in Ayodhya has reached its final stages of construction. UP Deputy CM KP Maurya inspected Ayodhya International Airport. The airport will be suitable for day, night operations as well as during low visibility conditions of more than 550m.

Trending Now

You may like to read