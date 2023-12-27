Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Ram Mandir: Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Intl Airport ready for operations

Ram Mandir: Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Intl Airport ready for operations

Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Intl Airport being built in Ayodhya has reached its final stages of construction. UP Deputy CM ...

Updated: December 27, 2023 1:30 PM IST

By Video Desk

Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Intl Airport being built in Ayodhya has reached its final stages of construction. UP Deputy CM KP Maurya inspected Ayodhya International Airport. The airport will be suitable for day, night operations as well as during low visibility conditions of more than 550m.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.