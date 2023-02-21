Home

Ram Mandir: Construction of Ram Mandir’s master plan is in full swing as the temple is expected to be open for devotees this year. Besides construction and redevelopment work of Ram Mandir – maths, bylanes, residential and commercial buildings too are getting a facelift. DM of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar said that buildings and maths around the main Ram Mandir will be coloured. “The idea is that Ram Nagri will be uniform yet diversified”, added Kumar. Residential and commercial buildings will be assigned different colours so that one can easily distinguish between them. The design of residential, commercial buildings and math temples will also be different. New buildings will be built in Ram Nagri according to the Master Plan. The notion behind the move is to beautify Ram Nagri.

