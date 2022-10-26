Ram Setu Public Review: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s action-adventure film ‘Ram Setu’ has been released in theatres. The film, which released on the occasion of Diwali, is getting mixed response from the audience. While some users are calling it Akshay Kumar’s best film, some users say that before the interval, this film looks like a documentary. Viewers who came out after watching the first day first show say that the VFX of the film is not very good, but the underwater scenes i.e. the scenes shot under water are good. Most of the viewers are also saying that the film becomes more fun after the interval. The film’s first day collection stands at Rs. 15 crores. Watch video to know what audience has to say about the film.Also Read - Thank God Public Review: Film Collects 8-9 Crores On Day 1, Is It A Hit Or Flop? Worth Watching Or Not? Watch Video