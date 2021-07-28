Telangana’s Ramappa Temple UNESCO’s World Heritage Site: On July 25, 2021, Telangana’s 13th-century temple Ramappa also known as Rudreshwara Temple has made it to UNESCO’s World Heritage List. The site consists of ” Cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of the outstanding value of humanity”. Watch the full video to know all about Telangana’s Ramappa Temple, UNESCO’s World Heritage Site.Also Read - Dholavira, Harappan-era City in Gujarat, Added to UNESCO's World Heritage Site List