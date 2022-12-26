Ranbir – Alia To Vicky – Katrina, Here’s How B-Town Celebs Celebrated Christmas | Watch Video

The Kapoor family celebrated Christmas together on Sunday, and now they have flooded our Insta feed with adorable pictures. This year, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria and Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra gave the party a miss. And many other B-Town celebs were also celebrated the Christmas party in jolly mood. Watch Video

Published: December 26, 2022 3:27 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas celebrations with family and friends were all about fun and warmth. The couple hosted a small get-together at their house, and in attendance, we saw Vicky’s parents Sham Kaushal-Veena Kaushal and his brother Sunny. Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif also joined the family lunch. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt shared a group picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as “The jamest fam,” followed by a heart emoticon. Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan and many other celebs were spotted celebrating the Christmas.

