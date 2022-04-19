Ranbir-Alia wedding gift: The most adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on 14th of April at RK Studios in an intimate ceremony. The wedding news of the coupe had been the talk of the town since a long time. Now, the cute wedding pictures of the newlyweds have been insanely going viral on the internet and the fans are absolutely loving the photos and are blessing them. However, fans are also eager to know about the wedding gifts of Ranbir and Alia. Reportedly, ex girlfriend of Ranbir, Deepika Padukone gifted the newlyweds a pair of watches. As per reports the price of the watches is around Rs. 15 lakhs. Watch video to know what else did Ranbir and Alia received as their wedding gifts and from whom. Watch video.Also Read - Pregnancy Workout: Simple And Safe Workout Routine That A Pregnant Women Must Follow - Watch