Ranbir And Alia Rock The Casual Look, Adorable Duo Poses In Style – Watch Video
Ranbir and Alia happily posed in front of paps. Ranbir even wrapped his shoulders around his wifey. Watch video.
Celebrity spotted: One of the most adorable jodi of Bollywood town, Ranbir and Alia were snapped at the airport together. The couple looked all in love. Ranbir and Alia looked cool in casuals. They happily posed in front of paps. Ranbir even wrapped his shoulders around his wifey. Watch video.
