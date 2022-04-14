Ranbir-Alia wedding : The much awaited big fat Bollywood wedding has finally happened. Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially married now. The couple took vows at RK studios in presence of their family and close friends. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first appearance just after the marriage for the media and the fans. Now, the wedding pictures and videos are insanely going viral on internet and fans cannot keep calm. The newlyweds looked absolutely stunning and happy in the pictures. Have a look.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Official Wedding Photos Are Love And Only Love, Don't Miss Her Sindoor!