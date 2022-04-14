Ranbir-Alia marriage : The much awaited Bollywood wedding has finally happened. Alia Bhatt has finally become Mrs from Miss. The wedding took place at RK studios in presence of family and a few big Bollywood celebrity friends. The newlyweds gave their first public appearance to the media. Both of them looking adorable together and the Fans are gushing over the wedding news of their favorite celebrity. Now, after their marriage, as per media reports, Ranbir and Alia will be heading towards Siddhivinayak Mandir to seek blessings. They will also host a post wedding party for their Bollywood friends in a 5 star hotel. Watch video to know their further plans after marriage, post-wedding celebrations and honeymoon plans.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra To Dharmendra: B-Town Celebrities Who Own Expensive Restaurants And Clubs - Watch Full List