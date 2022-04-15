Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Bollywood’s most adorable couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally married each other on 14th of April at RK Studios in presence of family members and a few close friends. The internet is buzzing with the news of the newlyweds. The pictures of their wedding festivities are insanely going viral on internet. It is needless o say that that couple is looking absolutely adorable and happy in all the viral pictures. Apart from all the dreamy pictures of Ranbir and Alia, one of the pictures grabbed our attention the most and it will surely melt your hearts. The newlyweds raised a toast on their big day to celebrate their new beginnings just like Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor did when they got married. Reportedly, it is said that this is a custom and tradition of Kapoor family. Watch viral pictures here.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor On Jersey, His Character And Preparation For His Role - Watch Video