Ranbir-Alia marriage: Internet is buzzing with the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Reportedly, the were all set to tie knots with each other on 14th of April at RK Studios. Now, there’s a latest update regarding this big fat wedding which might leave fans sad and disappointed who were eagerly waiting for the couple’s marriage to happen. Alia Bhatt’s half brother Rahul Bhatt has said that Ranbir and Alia won’t be marrying each other on 13th or 14th April and have decided to shift their wedding date forward. Both of them decided to shift the wedding date due to the security reasons. Watch video to know more in detail.Also Read - RRR To Dangal: Indian Films That Have Become Highest Grossing Worldwide, Have A Look At Their Box Office Collection