Ranbir Kapoor Dances His Heart Out At Wrap Up Party Of Animal, Grooves At Ek Pal Ka Jeena – Watch Video
Ranbir Kapoor grooved at Hrithik Roshan's Ek Pal Ka Jeena. The videos from the party were posted on Instagram by one of Ranbir’s fan pages.
Ranbir Kapoor dances: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor showed his dance moves after wrapping up the Punjab schedule of his film Animal. He grooved at Hrithik Roshan’s Ek Pal Ka Jeena. The videos from the party were posted on Instagram by one of Ranbir’s fan pages. Sporting a beard look, the actor was dressed in a white tee and black pants. He wore a black cap as well. Watch video.
