Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming movie Shamshera’s which will hit the big screens on 22 July. Recently, the actor, who is busy promoting the film, opened about his physical transformation for the role of Shamshera. Mostly seen sporting a lean kind of physique, Ranbir has stated that it was a task for him to build a worker’s body. Director Karan Malhotra quoted that the aim was to make him look raw and rustic. To get into the look Ranbir worked out rigorously five day a week and also did breathing exercise to keep him calm. He followed a high protein and low carb diet and had five meals a day and 1 cheat meal a week. Watch this exclusive video to see Ranbir Kapoor’s body transformation for the movie Shamshera.