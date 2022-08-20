Randeep Hooda Birthday: One of the most versatile and loved actors of Bollywood industry actor Randeep hood is celebrating his 46th birthday today. The Model-turned-actor was born on August 20, 1976, in Haryana. The fans and followers of the actor have been sending birthday wishes and blessings for him all over social media. Well, you will be surprised to know that Randeep has acted in over more than 32 films and has been winning hearts of the audience since two decades now. He made his debut with Mira Nair’s ‘Monsoon Wedding’ in 2001. Since then Randeep Hooda has done a lot of wonderful films and his versatility and talent has indeed left people speechless. On the birthday of Randeep Hooda, let us take a look some of the best films of the actor which left audience speechless.Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Actor Turns A Year Older Today, Top 5 Films Wherein His Strong Performances Stunned Everyone - Watch Video