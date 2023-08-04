Home

Veer Savarkar Biopic In Legal Soup As Randeep Hooda And Producers Lock Horns Over Film’s IP Rights

Randeep Hooda’s legal counsel issued a public notice asserting that his banner, Randeep Hooda Films, is the sole proprietor of all intellectual property (IP) rights of the forthcoming biopic, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

The Veer Savarkar biopic, starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role, has courted another controversy now. After the backlash over comments on Mahatma Gandhi in the teaser, the film is once again grabbing headlines. Randeep Hooda and producers Anand Pandit of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Sandeep Singh of Legend Studio are engaged in a heated battle over the film’s intellectual property rights. In a film trade magazine, Randeep Hooda’s legal counsel issued a public notice asserting that his banner, Randeep Hooda Films, was the sole proprietor of all intellectual property (IP) rights of the forthcoming biopic, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Reports suggest that Randeep Hooda has sent a legal notice to Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh.

Adding to the tussle, The Times Of India reported that Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh have alleged that Randeep Hooda took away the Veer Savarkar biopic’s footage from them without consent and hasn’t returned it despite multiple attempts.

In addition to that, according to Mid-Day, the producers set forth two conditions, that Randeep Hooda, who went over budget, should complete the film within the stipulated budget of Rs 20 crore. Secondly, he would be paid nominally for his directorial duties.

What’s the future of Swantantra Veer Savarkar Biopic?

When approached, Randeep Hooda’s legal consultant Karan Halai of M/s Halai and Co shared a statement that read, “Randeep Hooda under his banner Randeep Hooda Films has successfully written, produced, helmed and finished the film based on Veer Savarkar. Despite all odds by facing various challenges coming his way, i.e., financial, mental and physical, Hooda with his utmost dedication and aim of paying respect to the real hero.”

The statement added that he has thwarted obstructions created by other entities to disrupt the making of the film, and infringed on his legal rights. He has undergone grave agony and losses including unprecedented weight loss and fits appropriately in the main character of the film and does complete justice to the role.

The statement added, “He is the sole proprietor of all the intellectual property rights of the said film. Legally speaking, on strong legal grounds with all his legal options, we ensure the timely release of the film. Which we are sure is eagerly awaited by the public to experience the essence of one of our freedom struggle’s biggest heroes of the times.”

Producers Legal Consultants Calls Randeep Hooda’s claims ‘baseless’

In response to Randeep Hooda’s claim, the legal consultants of Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh, advocate Ravi Suryawanshi, Managing Partner of Bar and Brief Attorneys stated, “Our Client M/s Legend Studios Private Limited, along with M/s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP. are the exclusive joint producers and owners of the entire 100 per cent Intellectual Property Rights and exploitation rights of the film.

“Our client is utterly shocked and surprised by the false and baseless claims made by Mr Randeep Hooda about the ownership of the Intellectual Property Rights. The producers have signed Mr Randeep Hooda as an actor in the said Film. Hence, the claim made by him has come as a shock to them and the producers are in the process of taking appropriate legal action (both civil and criminal) against Mr Randeep Hooda.”



