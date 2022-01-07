BMW iX: At CES BMW Showcases Its Car That Can Change Its Colour :
BMW has come up with its new Munich based car. New Car makes BMW iX apart from others. It offers you with future technology . This technology uses digitisation to change exterior colour . It changes colour with different situations and Individual wishes. The BMW iX flow features E ink. This has a fluid colour which makes it body wrap. Car can even generate flowing patterns across its exteriors. It can change its colour from black to white.Also Read - Infinix InBook X1 Laptop Review: Is Infinix InBook X1 Best Budget Laptop Out There? Know If It's Worth Buying or Not Also Read - Vivo V23 Pro With Color Changing Feature And Dual Selfie Camera Launched In India, Here's What You Can Expect Also Read - Reports: Apple Becomes First Ever Company To Mark $3 Trillion Stock Market Value, All Details Inside