Exploring Rang Ghar: In the state which is famous for its tea, i.e in assam, is located Asia's first amphitheater Rang Ghar. Rang Ghar when translated to English means, house of entertainment. This double storeyed structure from the historical treasures was built by Ahom King, Swargadeo Pramatta Singha in the 18th Century. Rang Ghar used to be a sports pavilion during the times of Ahom kings. This 10 meters high, royal, sports pavilion was constructed to watch cultural programmes and traditional games like buffalo and elephant fights, especially organized during Bihu Festival. Watch our latest video to know more about Rang Ghar ion detail.