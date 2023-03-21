Home

Rani Mukerji Birthday: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway To Mardaani: Checkout Top Performances Of The Actress Till Date | Watch Video

Rani Mukerji Birthday: Rani Mukerji, a prominent Bollywood actress, hails from a family with strong connections in the industry. Despite being a trained dancer, she initially declined many acting offers before accepting a role in “Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat,” which failed at the box office. Throughout her career, she has delivered remarkable performances in several movies. Some of her top performances include “Black,” “Veer Zaara,” “Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway,” “No One Killed Jessica,” “Laaga Chunari Mein Daag,” “Yuva,” “Mardaani,” and “Mardaani 2.” These performances showcase her versatility and acting prowess, making her one of the most talented actresses in Hindi cinema.