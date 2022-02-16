Professor Ranjan Banerjee has been appointed as the new director of IIT New Delhi. He will be succeeding Professor Dr. Ramgopal Rao and will be assuming office from today i.e. February 16th. Like his predecessor, Ranjan Banerjee is also from IIT Bombay. He is a graduate from B Tech (Mechanical) and PhD in mechanical engineering from IIT Bombay. Watch this video to know more about the new IIT Delhi Director Ranjan Banerjee.