Ranu Mondal Latest Viral Video:
Internet sensation Ranu Mondal has come out with another video. This time she is singing a Bengali song. In this video Ranu is seen singing with Bangladeshi superstar Alom. This video has gone viral on internet. Well, this is the video of their recording session of the song 'Tumi Chara Ami'. You can also see both indulge in a question-and-answer session. Their collaboration was announced in last November through a facebook post. This video was shared on Youtube. This video has more than 3 lakh views.