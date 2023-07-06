Home

Video Gallery

Ranveer Singh Birthday: Times When Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Actor Grabbed Headlines For His Quirky And Expensive Outfits – Watch Video

Ranveer Singh Birthday: Times When Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Actor Grabbed Headlines For His Quirky And Expensive Outfits – Watch Video

Apart from his acting, Ranveer Singh is also known for his eccentric fashion choices. On his birthday, let's take a look at Ranveer Singh's most quirky outfits that made headlines.

Ranveer Singh Birthday: Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Ranveer is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors Bollywood can ever have. He made his Bollywood debut with the Band Baaja Barat in 2012 and since then has given several hit films like Bajirao Mastaani, Gully Boy, Befikre and more. Apart from his acting, the actor is also known for his eccentric fashion choices. On his birthday, let’s take a look at Ranveer Singh’s most quirky outfits that made headlines.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.