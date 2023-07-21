Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Ranveer Singh Pauses Ramp Walk To Kiss Wifey Deepika, Touches Mom’s Feet, Fans Are In Love – WATCH Video

Ranveer Singh Pauses Ramp Walk To Kiss Wifey Deepika, Touches Mom’s Feet, Fans Are In Love – WATCH Video

Ranveer Singh surprised his beloved wife, Deepika Padukone, with a sweet kiss on the ramp walk at the prestigious Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show. Watch video.

Published: July 21, 2023 11:48 AM IST

By Video Desk

Ranveer Deepika kiss: In a heartwarming and unforgettable moment, Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh surprised his beloved wife, Deepika Padukone, with a sweet kiss on the ramp walk at the prestigious Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show. The actor also sought the blessings of his mother, who sat beside Deepika, by touching her feet. Watch video.

Also Watch

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.