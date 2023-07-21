Home

Video Gallery

Ranveer Singh Pauses Ramp Walk To Kiss Wifey Deepika, Touches Mom’s Feet, Fans Are In Love – WATCH Video

Ranveer Singh Pauses Ramp Walk To Kiss Wifey Deepika, Touches Mom’s Feet, Fans Are In Love – WATCH Video

Ranveer Singh surprised his beloved wife, Deepika Padukone, with a sweet kiss on the ramp walk at the prestigious Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show. Watch video.

Ranveer Deepika kiss: In a heartwarming and unforgettable moment, Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh surprised his beloved wife, Deepika Padukone, with a sweet kiss on the ramp walk at the prestigious Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show. The actor also sought the blessings of his mother, who sat beside Deepika, by touching her feet. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.