Ranveer Singh Picks Up Trash, Netizens Call It Publicity Stunt | Watch Video

Ranveer Singh on Monday opened a salon run by celebrity hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar. The actor seemed to be in a playful mood and was photographed picking up trash from the floor.

Ranveer Singh on Monday opened a salon run by celebrity hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar. The actor seemed to be in a playful mood and was photographed picking up trash from the floor. However, netizens believe that his gesture of collecting garbage is a publicity stunt. Some even suggested that he was influenced by his wife Deepika Padukone, who often spoke about her cleanliness obsession.

