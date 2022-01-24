Bollywood star Ranveer Singh’s most recent film, 83, directed by Kabir Khan earned rave reviews from the critics. As the actor celebrates the success of his sports drama, he has other projects in his pipeline. With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, filmmaker Karan Johar returns after a six-year hiatus with actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the key roles. It is the most awaited film of the year. Ranveer Singh will be seen working with director Rohit Shetty yet again. After his spectacular performance in Simmba, we can’t wait for what the amazing duo has in store for us.Also Read - 9 Most Dazzling And Costly Wedding Rings Worn by Bollywood Actresses