Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit system is 82.15 km long. This semi-high-speed rail route will connect Delhi, Gaziabad, and Meerut. This rail has a maximum speed of 180 km/h. It will cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in less than 60 minutes. The rapid rail is all set to cover its first trial of 17 km. This trial run may take place between October-November this year. For power supply to carry out the trial an agreement has already been signed with UP power Transmission corporation limited. This trial section has five stations- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. At present track-laying, OHE, Signalling, and telecom are in the final stage, and installation of roof sheds and platform screen doors is going on. Watch Video to see the first look of the rapid rail.