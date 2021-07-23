Rashami Desai And Tanuj Virwani Interview: Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani are popular actors who have appeared in various series and films. The actors will now be seen in lead roles in ‘Tandoor’, a Hindi-language web series directed by Niwedita Basu. The show is loosely inspired by a real-life incident in Delhi, where a wife is allegedly killed by her politician husband. The series revolves around a married couple whose lives take an unexpected turn when a friend enters into wife’s life leading to her murder. It is all set for a release on 23rd July 2021 on MX Player and Ullu App. In this interview, you will see what the actors Rashami Desai And Tanuj Virwani reveals about their new web series. Watch Now.Also Read - Model Gehna Vashisht On Raj Kundra's Case: Raj Kundra Was About To Make A Film With Shamita Shetty