  • Rashmika Mandana’s Easy Breazy Look Steals Everyone’s Attention, Kiara Advani Melts Everyone’s Heart As She Hugs Sidharth |

The rumored couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who is currently in the news over rumors of their impending wedding, indulged in some PDA at the grand premiere. Photos and videos from the big event saw the star couple hugging it out after the screening. Watch Video

Published: January 18, 2023 3:52 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and the makers of the upcoming film Mission Majnu hosted a special screening in Mumbai. Many Bollywood stars, including Kiara Advani Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Mrunal Thakur, Rhea Chakraborty, and several other celebrities attended the event. All the stars donned casual-chic ensembles to attend the affair. All the stars donned casual-chic ensembles to attend the affair. Many other celebs were also spotted around the city. Watch Video

