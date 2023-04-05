Home

Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Checkout The Most Glam Looks Of The Pushpa Actress | Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: South Indian actress Rashmika Madanma is celebrating her 27th birthday today.. considered as one of the top actresses in South film fraternity, Rashmika has given several hit movies to the country at an early age. Apart from acting Rashmika Mandanna’s fashion is also unmissable. She makes her presence at various events and functions with an out-of-the-box fashion style. On her birthday, let us checkout some of the most glam avatars of the Pushpa actress.