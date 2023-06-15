Home

Video Gallery

Rashmika Mandanna Fitness: Know How Animal Fame Actress Maintains Her Slim And Toned Figure, Diet And Workout Routine Revealed | Watch

Rashmika Mandanna Fitness: Know How Animal Fame Actress Maintains Her Slim And Toned Figure, Diet And Workout Routine Revealed | Watch

is known for her impeccable acting skills and charm. She's not only admired for her great acting but also her attractive and toned body. The Pushpa actress does a lot of hard work to maintain that slim fit body. Watch video to know her diet and fitness secrets.

Rashmika Mandanna Fitness: South Indian beauty Rashmika Mandanna is grabbing a lot of headlines these days. The actress all set to be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming gangster drama Animal. Rashmika will play the role of the leading lady in the thriller movie. Fans are excited to see the fresh onscreen pair of Rashmika & Ranbir. Well, the South Indian diva is known for her impeccable acting skills and charm. She’s not only admired for her great acting but also her attractive and toned body. The Pushpa actress does a lot of hard work to maintain that slim fit body. Watch video to know her diet and fitness secrets.