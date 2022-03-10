Big South Indian Actors Who Are All Set For Their Bollywood Debut : After an immense success of South Indian films like Baahubali and Pushpa, South actors have definitely charmed Hindi audience with their tough and impactful performances on screen. The craze for South Indian films among the Hindi audience fans has grown massively in recent years. After getting immense love and praises from Hindi audience, a lot of South Indian actors have decided to step into Bollywood, thereby breaking the linguistic barrier in Indian cinema. South actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Yash have already made a huge impact on the Hindi speaking audience with their powerful acting skills and have millions of followers from North too. But in this video, we will be talking about the list of big South Indian actors who are ready for their Bollywood debut. From Rashmika Mandanna to Vijay Deverakonda, here’s a list of Tollywood celebrities who are all set to enter Bollywood. Watch video.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Fame Nishant Bhatt And Prateik Sehajpal Join Bharti And Harsh Limbachiya's Khatra Khatra Khatra Season 2, All Details Inside