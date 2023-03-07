Home

Rasika Dugal: ‘Entertainment Industry is Embracing Femininity Like Never Before’ – Watch Video | Exclusive

#GrowBold: On Women's Day, Rasika Dugal speaks about making unconventional career choices, respect for women in entertainment industry and embracing femininity in today's cinema.

Rasika Dugal Exclusive Interview: Rasika Dugal, who is getting rave reviews for her performance in Naseeruddin Shah starrer short film The Broken Table had an exclusive interaction with India.com. The actor spoke about making unconventional career choices, inclusivity for women in entertainment industry and portraying Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur series. She also spoke about the change in storytelling and nuanced female characters with the emergence of streaming platforms as well. Watch Video

Rasika was also hailed for her performances in films like Manto (2018), Lootcase (2020) and Darbaan (2020).

