Raspberry Health Benefits: The soft, juicy and delicious fruit raspberry is known for it's nutritional health benefits. It is loaded with vitamin C, manganese, iron, copper and folic acid. They are found in different colors like red, black, purple and gold but the red ones are the most common type found at the grocery store. Raspberries are rich in potassium which promotes heart function and lowers blood pressure levels. Not only consuming the fruit can also give you a beautiful skin. Let us take a look at some wonderful health benefits of eating raspberries. Watch video for more.