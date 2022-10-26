Raveena Tandon birthday: The beautiful and gorgeous actress who ruled 90’s with her sizzling dances moves and stellar performances, Raveena Tandon is celebrating her 48th birthday today. She was born on October 26, 1972 in Mumbai. The actress started her Bollywood journey from the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool. Dilwale, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Mohra and Ziddi are some of her most notable characters that made her establish herself as one of the most versatile and talented actors in the Bollywood industry. Today, she is amongst the A Lister actress in the Hindi cinema who needs no introduction. Well, it’s her birthday today and on this occasion we have curated a few bold and sizzling pictures of Ranveena Tandon that created a buzz on social media. Watch video.Also Read - Ram Setu Public Review: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees An Average Opening Of Rs. 15 Crores On Day 1, Hit Or Flop? Know From Public - Watch