RBI: “Crypto Currency Worse Than Ponzi Scheme”, Rabi Sankar :
Cryptocurrencies have particularly been created to avoid the controlled financial system. Crypto is threat to the financial freedom of our country. It is only planned to manipulate by private corporates. Crypto is worse than Ponzi scheme says RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar. He also added that crypto is not responsive to be called as a currency or an asset. This digital currency does not have any kind of cash flow or fundamental value. Ponzi scheme is a kind of a fraud which attracts the investor. Investor with new funds also receives profits in earlier stage with this scheme. Watch video.Also Read - CBSE: Vineet Joshi Appointed as New CBSE Chairman; Watch Video Also Read - Banning Cryptocurrency Is Perhaps The Most Advisable Choice Open to India, Says RBI Deputy Governor Also Read - Everything You Need To Know About RBI's Financial Literacy Week