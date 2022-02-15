Cryptocurrencies have particularly been created to avoid the controlled financial system. Crypto is threat to the financial freedom of our country. It is only planned to manipulate by private corporates. Crypto is worse than Ponzi scheme says RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar. He also added that crypto is not responsive to be called as a currency or an asset. This digital currency does not have any kind of cash flow or fundamental value. Ponzi scheme is a kind of a fraud which attracts the investor. Investor with new funds also receives profits in earlier stage with this scheme. Watch video.