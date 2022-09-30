RBI Monetary Policy: If you have taken home and car loan or are going to buy a car or house, then this news is of your use. RBI has increased the repo rate for the fourth time in a row. RBI has increased the repo rate by 50 basis points. After this hike, the repo rate has increased to 5.90 percent, which is the highest in three years. This will increase the EMI of all types of loans including home loans. In the meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, it was decided to increase the repo rate. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das informed about the decisions taken in this meeting. Know more about it in more detail in the video.Also Read - Markets Shine Green After RBI rate Hike! Sensex Up By 500 Pts, Nifty Surges Over A 100 Pts