RBI Monetary Policy: RBI Hikes Repo Rate By 25bps, Loan EMI’s May Go Up – Watch Video

RBI Monetary Policy: Today, in the announcement of the monetary policy decisions of the Reserve Bank of India, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has made a big announcement regarding the repo rate. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has given information about the results of the MPC meeting from 10 am and has announced the repo rate in it. MPC has increased the repo rate by 0.25 percent. After this, the repo rate in the country has increased to 6.50 per cent, which was earlier at 6.25 per cent. 4 out of 6 members of the MPC voted in favor of it. Learn more about it in the video. Watch video