Home

Video Gallery

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Know about fantasy picks and head-to-head records of CSK and RCB

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Know about fantasy picks and head-to-head records of CSK and RCB

On Monday, April 17, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Match 24 of the ongoing IPL 2023 will pit Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

On Monday, April 17, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Match 24 of the ongoing IPL 2023 will pit Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).