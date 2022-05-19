RCB vs GT Dream 11 Prediction Video Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022, Match 67:
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Watch video to know about the dream 11 prediction, possible playing 11 of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, Wankhede stadium pitch report and weather in Mumbai today during the match.RCB playing XI:
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed SirajGT playing XI:
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.Dream11:
Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami