  • RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Kohli Hundred Goes In Vain As Gill-Powered Gujarat Knocks Out Bangalore

Shubman Gill smashes a century to help Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets, Mumbai Indians reach the IPL 2023 playoffs. A defeat for RCB, Gill’s century trumps Virat Kohli’s ton as the wait for RCB to win their first IPL title rages on. Gill smashed a six to score the winning runs and smash his century.

Published: May 22, 2023 5:24 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

