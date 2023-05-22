Home

Video Gallery

RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Kohli Hundred Goes In Vain As Gill-Powered Gujarat Knocks Out Bangalore

RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Kohli Hundred Goes In Vain As Gill-Powered Gujarat Knocks Out Bangalore

Shubman Gill smashes a century to help Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets, Mumbai Indians reach the IPL 2023 playoffs. A defeat for RCB, Gill’s century trumps Virat Kohli’s ton as the wait for RCB to win their first IPL title rages on. Gill smashed a six to score the winning runs and smash his century.

Shubman Gill smashes a century to help Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets, Mumbai Indians reach the IPL 2023 playoffs. A defeat for RCB, Gill’s century trumps Virat Kohli’s ton as the wait for RCB to win their first IPL title rages on. Gill smashed a six to score the winning runs and smash his century.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.