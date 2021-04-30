Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on each other in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 pm today. PBKS haven’t been able to come up with a collective effort as their batting has let the team down. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore returned back to winning ways as they clinched the thriller against Delhi Capitals in their previous match. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Gesture Towards Chetan Sakariya, Yashaswi Jaiswal After Mumbai Beat Rajasthan in IPL 2021 is Going Viral | SEE PIC

Head-to-Head record: PBKS vs RCB Also Read - Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured GF Prachi Singh Reacts After Delhi Capitals' Opener's Heroics in IPL 2021 vs KKR | SEE POST

These sides have met in 26 IPL matches so far, and RCB have won the 12 games while the Punjab team have won 14.

Pitch Report: PBKS vs RCB

Experts tell us that the pitch will assist the batsmen. Although, batting first will be comparatively tougher than chasing.

Weather Report: PBKS vs RCB

The temperature will be near 40-degree Celsius. The chances of precipitation are low and an uninterrupted game is expected once again

PBKS vs RCB SQUADS

Punjab Kings KL – Rahul (C & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Saurabh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Riley Meredith, Jalaj Saxena, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sachin Baby, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Finn Allen, KS Bharat

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul (C & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini