Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022:
Rajasthan Royals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in today’s Indian Premier League match. The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Academy Stadium in Pune. Watch video to know predicted playing 11, full team squads Maharashtra Cricket Academy pitch report and weather forecast in Pune today during the IPL match between RCB vs RR.RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Probable XIs:Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs:
Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudesai, Wanidu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad SirajRajasthan Royals Probable XIs:
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pranand Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal