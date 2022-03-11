Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 5G launch news: Realme has finally launched two latest 5G smartphones, Realme 9 5G SE and Realme 9 5G. Realme 9 5G SE is company’s first speed edition smartphone. The phone carries amazing and latest features like 144Hz display, a QUALCOMM 5G processor, 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants and a great batter life. The smartphone is available in Starry Glow and Azure Glow. Now, talking about the feature and specs of Realme 9 5G, it comes up with a 6.5-inch Full HD+Display, 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, 5,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810. Checkout our latest video to know about these newly launched gadgets.Also Read - Apple Spring Event 2022 Highlights: iPhone SE Launched With A15 Bionic Chip, iPad Air gets 0.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display - Checkout Video