Realme 9i launch in India: Chinese smartphone brand Realme launched it’s latest budget smartphone Realme 9i in India, on Tuesday through a virtual event. The newly launched device comes up with 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, full HD+ display, triple rear camera and is powered by Snapdragon 680 chipset. The smartphone is a successor to Realme 8i and will go on sale starting January 25. Checkout this video to know about the features, specs, price and what this new gadget has to offer.Also Read - Moto G31 Review: Best Budget Smartphone? Know If You Should Buy It Or Not; Watch Video