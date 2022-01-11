Realme GT 2 Pro launch : Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be launched in Indian market soon. The smartphone was exclusively launched in China earlier this week. and now Madhav Sen, Realme’s International head of Business has hinted at the launch of the smartphone in India but he hasn’t confirmed the launch date so far. The smartphone will come up with6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display, latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 5000mAh battery and 65 W fast charging support. Checkout this video to know about the expected key features and specs about this upcoming launch in a much detailed way.Also Read - Infinix InBook X1 Laptop Review: Is Infinix InBook X1 Best Budget Laptop Out There? Know If It's Worth Buying or Not